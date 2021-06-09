Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce plans fun events in June

All sorts of new things are happening at the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce. From getting new members to the education excellence awards and membership events, the month of June is jam-packed. Chief Development Officer Shannon Jacques gave an inside scoop on what’s happening this month.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and Wells Fargo Bank, along with the “Get Crafty w/ your Biz” event, presents the June Series “Your Government Supporting Your Business.” Join the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce at Rio Bravo Brewing Co in downtown Albuquerque Tuesday, June 10 5:30 p.m. Don’t forget to register for the event.

The Hispano Chamber of Commerce at the historic Gutiérrez Hubbell House in Albuquerque’s South Valley to enjoy a line-up of relaxing cultural events. Dine at Abuelitas Authentic New Mexican restaurant, and get an unbeatable special room rate at the Holiday Inn airport. For more information, visit Chamber of Commerce website.

