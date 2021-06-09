Coco is Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week

There are all kinds of stuff happening at Animal Humane New Mexico where the entire community can get involved. Events and promotions coordinator Madison Beets talked about Salsa Saves Lives campaign and the Pet of the Week . Coco, a 3 1/2 years old black lab-Australian shepherd mix is up for adoption. She’s very smart and already knows how to sit and shake.

Beets also talked about during the month of June, La Salita will generously be donating $1 of every jar of salsa sold in support of Animal Humane. Viewers can pick up salsa at 1950 Juan Tabo Blvd NE. Additionally, La Salita will be hosting a “Paw-ty on the Patio” on Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., during which a portion of proceeds will be donated back to AHNM.

Animal Humane was found in 1965. Each year, the nonprofit cares for and re-homes over 4,000 homeless cats and dogs from across the state.

