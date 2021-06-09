Savory slow-cooked sandwiches with Smith’s Food and Drug

Cooked low and slow. Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson is here to show you how to create a mouth-watering sandwich sure to be a hit for any occasion.

Slow Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches

Ingredients

3-4 lb. chuck roast

Salt and pepper to taste

2 c. beef broth

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. dried thyme

1 c. sliced pepperoncini peppers plus ¼ c. pickling juice

2 c. mild or spicy giardiniera (Italian pickled vegetables)

12 slices provolone cheese

4-6 sandwich rolls

Directions

Heat a skillet over med-high heat. Season the roast with kosher salt and pepper. Add some cooking oil to the skillet and add the roast to brown 3-4 minutes per side. Place the roast in a slow cooker. Pour the beef broth into the skillet and scrape up the cooking bits on the pan. Add the Italian seasoning, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and thyme to the broth. Stir to combine. Pour the seasoned broth over the roast in the slow cooker. Add the pepperoncini and giardiniera and then cover with the lid. Cook on low for 8-10 hours. Shred the meat and remove any fat. Stir, cover and cook another 30 minutes. Place the shredded beef with any pepperoncini or giardiniera on a halved sandwich roll. Top with cheese to finish the sandwich. Enjoy!

