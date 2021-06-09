Traveling Jurassic Empire drive-thru event coming to Albuquerque

Jurassic Empire, the largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event ever seen in New Mexico is here. This fun-filled family event will be held at the Balloon Fiesta Park from June 11-13 and June 17-20.

From the comfort and safety of your own car, drive thru this prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods. During the drive-thru, event families will discover the dinosaurs and mammals that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago. The exhibit features over 60, moving, breathing, giant life-size ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat.

