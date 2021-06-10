Heather Price honored for her help with Lobo Little League program

Honoring those who dedicate themselves to volunteer service is the purpose behind the Good Neighbor Award. The latest Good Neighbor Award recipient Heather Price talked about her contributions to the Lobo Little League program.

Price has been volunteering for Lobo Little League for the past seven years. Lobo Little League is a non-profit organization for children that provides a safe environment for them to develop skills, character, and discipline while they learn the game of baseball. Lobo is the only league in New Mexico that offers programs for children with Special Needs.

Price has supported Lobo Little League in multiple capacity and currently serves as Secretary of the League, Concession Manager, Head Score Keeper, and Event Organizer. One of her great accomplishments was revamping the concession operations and adding WiFi service. With those changes, the concession sales are now in the black and have become a revenue source for the league.

