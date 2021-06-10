Rockin country music, beer garden and more at Farm House Ale event

Country music, food, retail vendors, games, live animals and one massive beer garden are some of the things you’ll find at the Farm House Ale event. Founder Dana Koller talked about the event and how it started.

Due to COVID restrictions, you must buy tickets online two days prior to the Farm House Ale Event. The event is on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds go to fund UN-17 and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Bernalillo.

No outside food or drinks, except water is allowed. However, attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and shade.

Music Line-Up

Black Hats and Pearl Snaps: 11am – noon

The Brahma Band: 12:30 – 1:30

Silver Spurs Band: 2:00 -3:00

Sarah Rowe Music: 3:30 – 4:40

Brandon Saiz Band: 5:00 – 6:30

