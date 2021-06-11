Be Greater Than Average founder is a recipient of Women in Technology Award

Honoring local New Mexicans who have made a difference in the world of STEM, the state is recognizing seven women with the New Mexico Tech Council Women in Technology Award. It is presented to those who have gone above and beyond with their contributions to the STEM industry.

One of those recipients is a regular guest on New Mexico Living, Dr. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average. Each year, NMTC recognizes women who represent various STEM industries and show commitment to mentorship and community impact.

For the 13th annual awards, there were 49 nominations and 24 applications and Dr. Gruenig became one of this year’s seven honorees as she is the founder of a company that has been providing STEM enrichment programs to youth since 2005.

Dr. Gruenig and her colleague Karena Omdahl were also two of five recipients of the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation of an Inspiration All Star Award and were inducted into the Global STEM Hall of Fame.

