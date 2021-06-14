High Desert Screening showcases the state’s artistic community

High Desert Screening is an annual one-day event showcasing New Mexico’s artistic community. The event introduces the state’s “storytellers” in selective categories of short films, music videos, and movie trailers. Founder, Director, and Producer Carmen Dahlman provided more details on the event and how the public can get involved.

The event is Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 person and is open to the public. You can follow their Facebook event for more details.

