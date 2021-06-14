Register now ‘fore’ the 36th annual Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament

Hitting the course for a worthy cause. The Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament is back for an incredible 36th year. This event is held every year to support the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

The Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournaments begins on July 8 with their ProAm tournament. Tee times begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Then on July 9 is the Golf Tournament. Tee times begin at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the annual Gala will be held virtually with an online auction. Go to ccfnm.org for more information and how to register for the tournament.

