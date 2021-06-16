Nala is Animal Humane NM’s Pet of the Week

Keeping tabs on our fur babies. June is National Microchip Month, and it is incredibly important to ensure that if your pet was to go missing, that there is a way to track them down. Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator with Animal Humane New Mexico, highlights our Pet of the Week, as well as discusses the importance of microchipping our pets.

Meet Nala, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week. She is a very happy girl who loves playing with her toys. She’s also smart as she already knows “sit” and “come.” Her foster home parent says she’s great with young children and cats, but Nala would love to be your only dog. If you think she is the perfect fit, go to animalhumanenm.org to fill out an online adoption application.

During the month of June, La Salita will generously be donating $1 of every jar of sals sold in support of Animal Humane New Mexico. You can pick up a jar of salsa at 1950 Juan Tabo Blvd NE.

