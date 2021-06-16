New Mexico rolls out vaccine incentives to help reach vaccination goal

As the state of New Mexico inches closer and closer to reaching the vaccination percentage needed to open back up entirely, incentives are now being rolled out to help get the state over the hump. Aging and Long-Term Services Department Cabinet Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez provides details on what New Mexico is doing to get more people vaccinated.

New Mexico must reach 60% in COVID-19 vaccinations by June 17 to open entirely by July 1. Currently, the state is sitting at 57.9%, and in its entirety, has reached the turquoise level. To reach that goal, the state is offering incentives to get people vaccinated.

From June 14 – 17, New Mexicans who receive a booster shot or the J&J shot will receive $100. On top of that, New Mexicans who have already received their vaccination are eligible for the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes, including a total of $10 million in cash prizes and other awards. On June 18, New Mexico will conduct its first drawings – four prizes of $250,000 each. New Mexicans who wish to participate can sign up at vax2themaxNM.org.

