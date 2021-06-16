The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus presents Andrew Lippa’s ‘Unbreakable’

Big news for the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus (NMGMC). They are the only chorus in the nation that’s been given the rights to virtually premiere Andrew Lippa’s “Unbreakable.” Artistic Director Aaron Howe discusses how the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus was able to make this happen and how they plan on presenting this brilliant concert to the community.

A New Mexico premiere from the creator of “I Am Harvey Milk,” Andrew Lippa’s “Unbreakable” is a dramatic and emotional history lesson that brings to light some of the gay experiences and champions in the United States over the last century. The virtual concert will take place on June 19, June 20, and June 26. Tickets are now available online from $20 to $50.

Now in their 40th Season, the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus strives to be an empowering voice for the LQBTQ+ community and to enrich the greater New Mexican community through their choral excellence. Their mission is to reduce homophobia and intolerance and create a positive image of the LGBTQ+ community through high-quality, public musical performances. Their motto is Changing the World Through Music.

Like this: Like Loading...