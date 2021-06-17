An epic Father’s Day meal fit for a king with Smith’s Food and Drug

Treat Dad to an epic Father’s Day meal fit for a king. Smith’s Jeff Jackson shows how to make steak bites with garlic and parmesan potatoes.
Ingredients
For the Steak
- 1 ½ lb. top-sirloin steak, cut into bitesize pieces
- ¼ c. soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- ½ tsp. sriracha
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tbsp. canola oil
- Chopped parsley for garnish
For the Potatoes
- 1 lb. mini gold potatoes, sliced in half
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 3 tbsp. butter, divided
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 2 tbsp. minced garlic
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary
- 1/4 c. grated parmesan
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine the soy sauce, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, sriracha, and Worcestershire sauce. Whisk until combined. Add the steak bites to the marinade and mix well. Allow to marinate for 2 hours or overnight.
- Place the potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl and add a tbsp. of water. Cover with plastic and cook on high for 4 minutes.
- As the potatoes cook, heat a large skillet over med-high heat. Add the steak reserving the marinade liquid. Let the steak cook2 minutes without moving to allow it to brown. Toss and cook until the desired doneness is achieved. One more minute for rare and so on. Remove the steak and set it aside.
- For the potatoes, add the butter and oil to the pan. Add the par-cooked potatoes to the pan and cook until they start to brown. Add the salt, pepper, garlic, thyme, and rosemary. Toss to combine.
- Add the reserved marinade and toss to combine. Cook 2-3 minutes and then push the potatoes to one side of the pan. Return the steak to the pan to rewarm. Sprinkle the entire pan with parmesan and chopped parsley. Remove from the heat and serve warm. Enjoy!
