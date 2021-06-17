NMDOH encourages public to register for ‘Vax 2 the Max’ sweepstakes

The New Mexico Department of Health is stepping up its game in hopes of motivating more New Mexicans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. New Mexico Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Tracie Collins provides details on the Vax 2 the Max campaign and how you can win big.

New Mexicans who have already received their vaccination are eligible for the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes, including a total of $10 million in cash prizes and other awards. On June 18, New Mexico will conduct its first drawings – four prizes of $250,000 each. New Mexicans who wish to participate can sign up at vax2themaxNM.org.

Like this: Like Loading...