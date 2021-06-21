Yes Organic Boutique and Spa celebrates 8 years in the community

Are you in need of some well-deserved self-care and pampering? The Apothecary approach may be the way to go. With a focus on natural products and alternative beauty treatments, Yes Organic Boutique and Spa is committed to helping customers look and feel their best. Owner Indigo Vertton discussed the spa’s apothecary-style services.

Yes Organic Boutique and Spa is located in Nob Hill in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They are a female-owned and operated small business as well as a New Mexico True Certified company. They produce herbal abased, natural beauty products and skin care on site where they offer organic facial treatments, natural nail services, waxing, massage, brow, and lash treatments. They are also celebrating 8 years of service in the community in self-care and education.

Like this: Like Loading...