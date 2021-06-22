Adobe Theater presents two unique one-act plays, virtually

The Adobe Theater is set to bow two unique one-act plays virtually, as stages stand on the precipice of re-opening to live audiences. One, a British comedy that will leave you on the edge of your seat, the other, poignant look at life against the cataclysmic backdrop of World War II penned by a local playwright. Director of “The Homecoming,” Philip J. Shortell, discussed more on these shows and what audiences can expect.

Both “The Last of the Dutch Hotel” and “Homecoming” will be available for streaming for two weekends:

Saturday, June 26, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 3, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 4, 2:00 p.m.

You can visit The Adobe Theater’s website at adobetheater.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

