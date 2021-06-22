Cool off this summer with a ‘dive-in’ movie and splash dance

Beat the heat with Bernalillo County. They’re hosting a selection of events that will keep you cool and entertained during the summer month. Chamar Garrison, Events Coordinator for Bernalillo County, discussed details on their Splash Dance and Dive-In Movies.

The first Dive-In Movie of the year is Wednesday, June 23 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the South Valley Pool and Splash Pad. Watch “Scoob!” at 8 p.m. but arrive earlier if you want to dance first. Bring your own food and drinks, However, alcohol is not permitted. Call 314-0338 for more information.

