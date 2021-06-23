Animal Humane New Mexico highlights adoption special, salsa campaign, Pet of the Week

If you’re in the market for a dog and are looking to adopt, Animal Humane New Mexico has something for you. They currently have a Furry Flash Adoption Special that runs through the end of the week. Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator with Animal Humane New Mexico, discusses how the public can get in on this adoption event, as well as highlight this week’s Pet of the Week.

Meet Tulip. She is a 7-year-old American Pit Bull Cross. Just like the flower, she is unique and vibrant. She’s playful, loves chew toys, and has lived successfully with dogs and teenagers. She is, of course, looking for a forever home, and if you think your home is the perfect fit, go to Animal Humane New Mexico’s website and fill out an Adoption Questionnaire.

Animal Humane New Mexico is having a Furry Flash Adoption Special from June 21 – June 27. All cats and dogs, 6 months and older, will be available for adoption at a very reduced rate – a minimum $5 donation. Adoptable pets are sterilized, vaccinated, health checked, and always loved.

Animal Humane New Mexico is partnering with La Salita for their Salsa Saves Lives campaign. During the month of June, La Salita will be donating $1 of every jar of salsa sold in support of Animal Humane New Mexico. People can pick up salsa at 1950 Juan Tabo Blvd NE.

Like this: Like Loading...