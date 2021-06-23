Community

Essential products to help kick off summer

By on

Summer Essentials

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to kick off your summer.  

FUN WINE

A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude.

www.funwine.com  

FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.

Philips GoZero Water Bottle

www.usa.phillips.com

The Philips GoZero bottle cleans water-on-the-go by eliminating chlorine and particulates AND replaces the use of 450 plastic water bottles.

Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit

www.schofferhofer.us

Introducing Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit – so delicious you’ll feel you’re on a tropical island without ever leaving home. You may already be familiar with Schöfferhofer Grapefruit & Pomegranate – this is a brand new flavor…

Made with authentic German hefeweizen and passion fruit juice, this is a refreshing and delicious beverage at only 2.5% ABV and perfect for long summer days, outdoor BBQs, picnics and more. It’s a real crowd-pleaser of a beer that everyone will love. Available all summer long.

Bug Bite Thing

www.bugbitething.com

Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief,  Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.

