Essential products to help kick off summer

Summer Essentials
Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to kick off your summer.
FUN WINE
A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude.
FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.
Philips GoZero Water Bottle
The Philips GoZero bottle cleans water-on-the-go by eliminating chlorine and particulates AND replaces the use of 450 plastic water bottles.
Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit
Introducing Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit – so delicious you’ll feel you’re on a tropical island without ever leaving home. You may already be familiar with Schöfferhofer Grapefruit & Pomegranate – this is a brand new flavor…
Made with authentic German hefeweizen and passion fruit juice, this is a refreshing and delicious beverage at only 2.5% ABV and perfect for long summer days, outdoor BBQs, picnics and more. It’s a real crowd-pleaser of a beer that everyone will love. Available all summer long.
Bug Bite Thing
Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief, Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.
