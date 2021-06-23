Essential products to help kick off summer

Summer Essentials

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products to kick off your summer.

FUN WINE

A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude.

www.funwine.com

FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.

Philips GoZero Water Bottle

www.usa.phillips.com

The Philips GoZero bottle cleans water-on-the-go by eliminating chlorine and particulates AND replaces the use of 450 plastic water bottles.

Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit

www.schofferhofer.us

Introducing Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit – so delicious you’ll feel you’re on a tropical island without ever leaving home. You may already be familiar with Schöfferhofer Grapefruit & Pomegranate – this is a brand new flavor…

Made with authentic German hefeweizen and passion fruit juice, this is a refreshing and delicious beverage at only 2.5% ABV and perfect for long summer days, outdoor BBQs, picnics and more. It’s a real crowd-pleaser of a beer that everyone will love. Available all summer long.

Bug Bite Thing

www.bugbitething.com

Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief, Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.

Like this: Like Loading...