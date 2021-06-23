Microsoft’s Windows 11, coming to a computer screen near you

Microsoft Windows 11 will bring some much-needed upgrades, and as a result, there will be a launch party Thursday, June 24. Stephen Armijo, President of the PC Place, provides details on what these upgrades will entail, as well as more information on the launch party.

So what are some of the new updates with Windows 11? Armijo says that there will be new wallpapers, the start menu icon is now located in the middle, the Live Tiles are now gone, the corners of pages are rounded, and widgets. The upgrade is expected to be free with an upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

If you’re looking for an upgrade for your computer, the PC Place is here. PC Place is able to keep their customers’ computer working flawlessly up to 8-years with routine maintenance and upgrades. They are open to the public, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m., and closed on the weekends. They are located at 9324 Menaul Blvd NE. Go to pc-place.com for more information

Like this: Like Loading...