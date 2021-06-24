Celebrate Pride Month at Santa Fe Gay Pride 2021

June is Gay Pride Month in New Mexico and around the nation. And after most events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Board of the Human Rights Alliance in Santa Fe is planning to make this year’s activities eccentric, eclectic, and electric. The President of the Human Rights Alliance Santa Fe Kevin Bowen discusses Santa Fe Gay Pride 2021 and what we can expect this year.

The mission of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance (HRA) is to educate, engage, encourage, and celebrate LGBTQ+ inclusion, pride, and acceptance for all people. The Human Rights Alliance was founded in 1993 in response to the defeat of Senate Bill 91, civil rights legislation for lesbians and gay men. Rallying around the enthusiasm of our grassroots crusade, local activists joined together to create this non-profit organization whose primary goal was to end discrimination of all kinds. HRA seeks to build coalitions with groups that will work for the civil rights of all New Mexicans and to develop outreach programming to support the community.

In addition to these goals, they organize the annual Santa Fe Pride Festival, held every year at the end of June. Pride Santa Fe is a wonderful event for all Santa Fe citizens to celebrate the unique, diverse, supportive, artistic community that is Santa Fe.

The featured event is always the colorful Pride Parade that takes place on Saturday, June 26 at 11:30 a.m. in the PERA Building parking lot just off Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta. On top of the parade, there are a ton of events for everyone, including karaoke and a free viewing of “Rocket Man” at the Railyards. A list of events are on their website.

