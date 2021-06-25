B2B Garden Brewery hosts ‘Love Fiesta’ to celebrate Pride

Celebrating Pride Month. B2B Garden Brewery is inviting the community to join them for their first annual Love Fiesta. Promotions Manager Alicia Stelzer discusses Love Fiesta, and how the public can take part in celebrating our LGTBQ+ community.

Before the COVID-19 shutdown, B2B gave back to the community on Sundays every week but had to stop during the pandemic. They are now starting up again with something they are planning to do every year and that is their Love Fiesta for pride month to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The event is Sunday, June 27, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. There, 20% of food sales will be going to Albuquerque Pride. Entertainment will be provided with DJ Mischievous.

