Keep kids busy during summer travel with Aunt Goodie

“Are we there yet?” If you’re a parent, odds are you’ve heard this question a time or two while taking road trips with the family. So what can we do to keep our kids busy during those long summer trips? Owner of Aunt Goodie, Nancy Martira, provides some helpful tips.

Aunt Goodie is the love labor of Nancy Martira, a real-life fun auntie to 17 nieces and nephews across the country. When COVID-19 put an end to her epic-themed parties for her local nieces, Aunt Goodie set to work designing a Halloween party in a box that could be mailed to kids near and far.

In addition to Wonder Boxes for kids (and adults), Aunt Goodie stocks an assortment of goodies that live up to their brand values of inclusive, affirming, and fun. New products are added to the shop all the time. Follow Aunt Goodie on Facebook and Instagram so you don’t miss out on awesome new art supplies, books, games, and gifts.

