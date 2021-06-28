Hawaiian Shrimp Tacos with Smith’s Food and Drug

Utilize your sheet pan to make an easy, one-pan weeknight dinner tacos. Here is Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson, showing us how to make sheet pan Hawaiian shrimp tacos with creamy jalapeno sauce.
Ingredients
For the Tacos:
- 1 1/2 lbs. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tbsp. oil
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 fresh pineapple, chopped into bitesize chunks
- 1 shallot, sliced
- Taco sized tortillas and avocado for serving
For the Sauce
- 1 jalapeno, seeded
- 1/2 c. sour cream
- juice and zest of 2 limes
- 3 tsp. honey
- 1 c. cilantro, chopped
- 1 ear raw corn, kernels removed from the cob
- 1 pinch of salt and pepper
Directions
- Make the sauce by adding the jalapeno, sour cream, lime juice and zest, and honey to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour in a bowl and stir in the cilantro, corn, and a little salt and pepper. Setaside.
- Preheat your oven to 425. Add the shrimp to a mixing bowl then add the oil, garlic, chili powder, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Toss to combine. Add the seasoned shrimp to one side of a parchment-lined sheet pan keeping the shrimp in an even layer.
- Toss the pineapple with the shallot and layer it on the other side of the sheet pan. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Turn the oven to broil and broil for 2-3 minutes or until the pineapple begins to char. Remove from the oven.
- Stuff warmed tortillas with shrimp and pineapple then drizzle with the jalapeno sauce and avocado. Enjoy!
