Vegos Food Truck brings a plant-based twist to classic dishes

Food trucks have become incredibly popular over the years. Here in the Duke City, there’s a pair of vegan food trucks that’s got a lot of people talking and salivating. Owner and Head Chef of Vegos Food Truck and Trailer, Elizabeth Bibiano, joins New Mexico Living to discuss what all the rave is.

When owners Elizabeth and Jonathan started exploring a vegan diet, they searched in the market for the items and dishes that they grew up on like burritos, enchiladas, tamales, sopapillas, and more. When they didn’t see what they were looking for, they knew instantly what type of eatery they would create. A vision of quality, speed, and affordable Vegan New Mexican cuisine was born. It is the passion of Vegos to show the community that the dishes we all grew up eating can still be enjoyed on a fully plant-based diet.

In addition to their two food trucks, Vegos is working on their storefront. While they have a space, they need the public’s help to renovate their “front of the house.” This will serve as their entryway, ordering counter, and waiting area for their guests. You can donate now on their Indiegogo page.

