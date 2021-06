Lottery players, listen up. The New Mexico Lottery is rolling out some new games ahead of the Fourth of July holiday that you’re definitely going to want to get in on. Director of Advertising and Marketing Wendy Ahlm discussed what’s new with the Lottery.

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $900 Million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 134,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

