Animal Humane NM reminds fireworks safety during 4th of July, Pet of the Week

It’s one of New Mexico Living’s favorite segments of the week, and that’s helping find a forever home for a lovable pup. Animal Humane New Mexico Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets talked about updates on the shelter, as well as highlight this week’s Pet of the Week.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Boone. He is a 2 year-old Hound Cross looking for his forever home. He gets along fine with other dogs and is great on the leash. Since he rather athletic, a tall fence in your backyard would be great. If you think Boone is the perfect fit for you, go to animahumanenm.org/adopt for more information.

The 4th of July holiday weekend is right around the corner and here some important things to make sure your pet is safe:

Keep pet inside during fireworks display

If they have anxiety – turn on a fan, the TV, or even a white noise machine to help reduce the sound pollution, use a fan, white noise machine, or even the TV to help reduce the sound pollution.

A thunder shirt or a snugged-fit t-shirt of your own may also help with anxiety

Always consult your vet if considering anti-anxiety medication

Make sure your pet has a collar with the correct information in case your pet runs away

If microchipped, make sure the information is also updated and correct

Today, June 30, is the last day of Salsa Saves Lives – a partnership between Animal Humane New Mexico and La Salita. During the month of June, La Salita will generously be donating $1 of every jar of salsa sold in support of Animal Humane. Viewers can pick up salsa at 1950 Juan Tabo Blvd NE.

Finally, registration for the 39th annual Doggie Dash and Dwaddle is opening soon. Stay tuned for “pup-dates.”

