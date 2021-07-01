Main Event is the perfect place for families looking for something to do

Looking for something fun to do with the kids and family? If so, you’re going to want to check out Main Event. From bowling and laser tag, to gravity ropes, an obstacle course, and hundreds of arcade Games, Main Event has something for everyone to enjoy. Event Sales Manager Cassaundra Bustamante discussed what makes main Event the ultimate entertainment venue.

Main Event is open Monday – Sunday and is located on 4040 Pan American Freeway NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Go to mainevent.com for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...