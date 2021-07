Talk about one heck of a win. The New Mexico Department of Health rolled out the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes several weeks back, in an effort to incentivize more New Mexicans to get vaccinated. There were hundreds of thousands of dollars up for grabs, and now, there are some winners. Taylor Brooke, one of the state’s Vax 2 the Max winners, sat down with New Mexico Living to talk about what it was like to win this big.

Like this: Like Loading...