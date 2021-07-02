Over 100 items up for auction with the Erin Trujeque Memorial Online Auction

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico exists to help New Mexico’s children with cancer and their families cope with the day-to-day educational, emotional, and financial needs of living with and fighting cancer. In an effort to support the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, there are several fundraisers to highlight. Vice President and Board of Directors of the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico Dee Dennis III talked about the Erin Trujeque Memorial Online Auction and Scholarship Drive.

The online auction will be held virtually this year. There are over 100 items up for auction, including jewelry and art from CCFNM patients. The auction goes live Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and ends Friday, July 9 at 9 p.m. Items can be viewed online. This will run along with the Erin Trujeque Golf Tournament, which takes place at the UNM Championship Golf Course. Slots are still available and you can register now by heading to their website.

