Summer Spaghetti Salad with Smith’s Food and Drug

Are you making plans to celebrate this weekend’s Fourth of July? Consider pairing this side salad as the ultimate dish to complete your barbecue. Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson shows how to make a Summer Spaghetti Salad.

Ingredients

For the Salad:

1/2 lb. spaghetti

2 c. blanched or steamed green beans

2 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

2 ears corn, grill charred, kernels removed

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

¼ c. toasted pine nuts

½ c. fresh basil leaves, torn by hand

½ c. shaved parmesan

Chopped parsley for garnish

For the Dressing:

1/3 c. extra virgin olive oil

1/3 c. red wine vinegar

1tsp. garlic, minced

1tsp. fresh thyme, minced

1 tsp. sugar

¼tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Directions

Place the ingredients for the dressing in a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside. Cook the spaghetti according to package directions and NOT a minute more. Drain the noodles and in a large bowl, mix the noodles with half of the prepared dressing. Set aside. Place the green beans, cherry tomatoes, corn, red onions, pine nuts, and basil in a separate bowl and toss with the remaining dressing. Add the veggie mixture to the pasta mixture along with the shaved parmesan and toss to combine. Top with some chopped parsley for garnish. Serve and enjoy!

