Throughout the entire month of July, KRQE Cares Food for Kids will be collecting non-perishable food at all Albuquerque Smith’s Food and Drugs stores. The food will be donated to the APS Title 1 Homeless Project, now known as the APS McKinney-Vento Program. McKinney-Vento Community Coordinator Joey Wilson discusses more the program and how the public can get involved.

