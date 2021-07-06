Permanent Life Insurance with Northwestern Mutual

Ashley Temer is a Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual who helps professionals, families, and business owners plan for financial security. She’s here for your “Money Minute.”

No other financial tool comes with the options and flexibility that Permanent Life Insurance does. Buying life insurance for your children while they’re still young can give them a head start on their own financial future. In addition to the protection it gives them, Permanent Life Insurance is a safe and secure asset that is guaranteed to grow. Starting early means that your child’s policy will have more time to build cash value, which they can use when they need for things like college tuition, a down payment on a home, or as an emergency fund.

Here are three reasons to get Juvenile Life Insurance:

Protecting your child’s insurability. If anything changes to your child’s health throughout their lifetime, their policy will already be in place to protect them. Your child’s policy builds cash value that’s guarenteed to grow over time tax deferred. Death benefit. If the unthinkable were to happen, your child’s insurance policy would not only pay for funeral expenses, it could give you the flexibility to take all the time you need to grieve.

Like this: Like Loading...