16th Annual Swing Fore the House Golf Tournament benefits New Mexico’s youth

Hit the course for a worthy cause. The 16th Annual Swing Fore the House Golf Tournament is taking place this year. This is Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico’s annual Golf Tournament that’s held at the Tanoan Country Club. Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico’s CEO Jessica Wright discusses all the details of this tournament and how the public can take part.

This year’s tournament is a four-person scramble and includes various contests, raffles, and giveaways. Enjoy a great day of golf and networking with the city, state, and regional business and community leaders. Swing Fore the House is a great way to entertain clients, friends, or family and help local New Mexico children and families.

The tournament has two flights; one at 7:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m. People can register by going to rmhc-nm.org or call at 505-515-3037.

