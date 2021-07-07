A jam-packed July for the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

A stay-cation in Albuquerque series, a culture series, an adventure series, and more. As you can see, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is jam-packed this month with all sorts of things for you and the family to get in on. Chief Development Officer at the Hispano Chamber of Commerce Shannon Jacques gave the inside scoop on everything going on.

The AHCC is organized to promote economic development, enhance economic opportunities, and to provide business and workforce education with an emphasis on the Hispanic and small business communities in Albuquerque and New Mexico.

