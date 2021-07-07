‘Hey Listen!’ Zelda is Animal Humane NM’s Pet of the Week

We are in the dog days of summer, and speaking of dogs, July is National Pet Hydration Awareness Month. Animal Humane New Mexico Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets stops by to highlight this week’s Pet of the Week, as well as discuss how to keep pets safe during the heat of the summer and the importance of staying hydrated during these hot months.

Meet Zelda, Animal Humane New Mexic’s Pet of the Week. She is a 3-year-old Australian Cattle dog Cross mix. Animal Humane says she is a young adult with a lovely coat and a playful attitude. Fetch, tug, and chase are her favorite games, and sticks are always to play with. She enjoys being right next to her humans. She has successfully lived with cats and kids and may even do well in a household with children. If you think Zelda is the perfect fit for you and your home, go to animalhumane.org/adopt to find out how to start the adoption process.

Registration for the 39th Annual Doggie Dash is opening on July 15. Stay up to date by going to their website.

