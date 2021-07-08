Blo Blow Dry Bar prepares for the wedding season boom after COVID-19

Wedding season is in full swing, and after a dismal 2020, local wedding vendors are ready for the great pandemic wedding boom. That means businesses like Blo Blow Dry Bar are fixing to have a lot on their hands. Blo Blow Dry Bar owner Jessica Carothers talks about what this boost in business will look like, and what they have to offer soon-to-be brides.

Blo Blow Dry Bar in Albuquerque is located at 6400 Holly Avenue Suite B. You can book now by heading to their website or give them a call at 505-431-5911.

