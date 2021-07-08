Todd Clarke receives Good Neighbor Award for work with local nonprofit

The Good Neighbor Award recognizes local realtors who have dedicated themselves to volunteer service and charity. The latest Good Neighbor Award recipient is Todd Clarke. He won the award for his contributions to the Ventana Fund. Clarke joins New Mexico Living to talk about what those contributions entailed.

Todd Clarke was recognized as a GAAR Good Neighbor for his contributions to the Ventana Fund. The Ventana Fund is a New Mexico-based non-profit organization and Certified Development Financial Institution that provides low-interest loans to create and preserve affordable rental housing.

Ventana Fund was established in 2014 to meet the critical need for an increased supply of financing for affordable housing construction and rehabilitation in New Mexico. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation organized by private citizens and housing professionals who are dedicated to increasing the number of decent affordable homes available to New Mexico’s lower-income residents.

Ventana Fund is committed to dramatically increasing the amount of low-interest rate loans available to qualified housing developers who build and rehabilitate affordable housing. The availability of low-cost capital is the limiting factor that Ventana Fund works to overcome.

