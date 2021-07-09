As state reopens, ALS Association New Mexico prepares future events

Providing help and hope to those facing ALS disease. The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter supports people living with ALS and their loved ones through services and education. They leave no stone unturned in the search for the cure of this disease. Development Director Katie Crouch talks about what the ALS Association is up to, especially as the state continues to open things back up.

The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. The ALS Association covers all the bases — research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — in providing help and hope to those facing the disease.

