Shrimp Boil Tin Foil Packets with Smith’s Food and Drug

Making a summer favorite just a bit easier for those who may not want to wait all day. This dish is also a great meal idea for your next camping trip. Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson shows how to make Shrimp Boil Tin Foil Packets.

Ingredients

  • 1 lemon
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
  • 2 tsp. chopped parsley
  • 2 tsp. cajun seasoning
  • 1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lb. baby potatoes, halved
  • 2 cobs corn, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 12 oz. smoked sausage, cut into ½ inch pieces
  • 1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled, thawed and dried if frozen
  • Lemon wedge for serving

Directions

  1. Add the potatoes to a microwave safe bowl with 1 tbsp. of water. Cover with plastic and cook on high for 4 minutes.  Preheat grill to med-high or your oven to 375. Slice the lemon in half and cut 1 half into wedges.
  2. In a large bowl, add the melted butter, garlic, parsley, cajun seasoning, Old Bay, and a little salt and pepper. Stir to combine. 
  3. Add the par-cooked potatoes, corn cobs, sausage and shrimp to the butter mixture.  Toss to combine.
  4. Divide the mixture onto 4 large pieces of foil that have been sprayed with non-stick spray. Close and seal the foil to form packets. Place in the oven on a sheet pan or on the grill and close the lid.  If cooking on a grill, cook for 7 minutes and then flip and cook 7 more minutes. Cook for 13-15 minutes in the oven. 
  5. Serve warm the lemon wedges and enjoy!

