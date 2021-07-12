Shrimp Boil Tin Foil Packets with Smith’s Food and Drug

Making a summer favorite just a bit easier for those who may not want to wait all day. This dish is also a great meal idea for your next camping trip. Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson shows how to make Shrimp Boil Tin Foil Packets.

Ingredients

1 lemon

1 stick butter, melted

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tsp. chopped parsley

2 tsp. cajun seasoning

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb. baby potatoes, halved

2 cobs corn, cut into 1 inch pieces

12 oz. smoked sausage, cut into ½ inch pieces

1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled, thawed and dried if frozen

Lemon wedge for serving

Directions

Add the potatoes to a microwave safe bowl with 1 tbsp. of water. Cover with plastic and cook on high for 4 minutes. Preheat grill to med-high or your oven to 375. Slice the lemon in half and cut 1 half into wedges. In a large bowl, add the melted butter, garlic, parsley, cajun seasoning, Old Bay, and a little salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add the par-cooked potatoes, corn cobs, sausage and shrimp to the butter mixture. Toss to combine. Divide the mixture onto 4 large pieces of foil that have been sprayed with non-stick spray. Close and seal the foil to form packets. Place in the oven on a sheet pan or on the grill and close the lid. If cooking on a grill, cook for 7 minutes and then flip and cook 7 more minutes. Cook for 13-15 minutes in the oven. Serve warm the lemon wedges and enjoy!

