Register now for 39th Annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle

It’s always a good Wednesday when a four-legged, fluffy friend comes trotting into the studio. Animal Humane New Mexico Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets joins New Mexico Living to highlight their Pet of the Week, as well as the upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle.

Registration for the 39th Annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle begins on July 15. Visit doggiedashanddawdle.org to register, fundraise, and donate. Enjoy an array of “paw-some” in-person and virtual activities designed to celebrate the human-animal bond and help Animal Humane New Mexico reach their fundraising goal of $188,000 for homeless pets.

