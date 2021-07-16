Root Beer Grilled Chicken Legs with Smith’s Food and Drug

Looking for a new summer grilling idea? If so, look no further than this delicious recipe. Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson shows how to make Root Beer Grilled Chicken Legs.

Ingredients

For the Sauce: For the Chicken:

1 c. favorite root beer 3lb. package chicken drumsticks

1 c. ketchup ¼c. paprika

¼ c. orange juice 2tbsp. garlic powder

¼ c. Worcestershire sauce ½tsp. salt

1 tbsp. brown sugar ½tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. molasses

1 tbsp. mustard

1 tbsp. minced garlic

½ tsp. liquid smoke

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Directions

1. Make the sauce by adding its ingredients to a pot and stir to combine. Bring the sauce to a simmer and turn the heat to low. Cook 5 minutes and remove from the heat. Place the sauce in a container or jar that has a lid. The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 7 days.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Add the drumsticks and toss to evenly coat the chicken with the seasoning.

3. Preheat your grill to high heat. Grill the legs for 3 minutes per side then turn the heat to medium heat. Continue to cook the legs for another 15 minutes turning every 5 minutes.

4. Brush all sides of the legs with the root beer sauce and cook another 5 minutes. Brush the legs one more time and remove to a serving platter. Serve hot with more sauce as desired. Enjoy!

