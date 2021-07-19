KRQE Cares Food for Kids partners with grocery store to help New Mexico students

KRQE Cares Food for Kids serves the community by partnering with Smith’s to collect non-perishable food items during the month of July to donate to the APS Title 1 McKinney-Vento program. The McKinney-Vento program serves the students that are not in permanent housing. They live in cars homes of families or friends, hotels, or shelters. KRQE Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush and Community Coordinator for the McKinney-Vento Program Joey Wilson talk about how the community can help.

Like this: Like Loading...