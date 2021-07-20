‘Funniest in the 505’? ReadWest Inc hosts first virtual joke-telling fundraiser

Laughing for literacy. At ReadWest Inc. they believe that everyone could benefit from having a little fun. They are hosting their first-ever, virtual joke-telling fundraiser. Executive Director Muncie Hansen talks about how the public can take part in this fun fundraiser.

ReadWest believes that the ability to read and write is essential to economic self-sufficiency and personal well-being. ReadWest seeks to increase literacy skills for adults as the means of achieving basic survival skills, parenting skills, employability and job skills, citizenship, and further education. They provide free one-to-one tutoring by trained certified volunteers as well as group classes.

