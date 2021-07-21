Wrangler is Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week

If you’re looking to add to your family in the form of a furry, four-legged friend, you’re in luck. Animal Humane New Mexico has all sorts of dogs and cats that are ready to go to their forever homes. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets joins New Mexico Living along with one of the pups looking for his forever home.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Wrangler, an 11-year-old Heeler mix. If you think he’s a perfect fit for your family, head over to animalhumanenm.org.

Don’t forget to register for the 39th Annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. Registration is now open at doggiedashanddawdle.org. Enjoy an array of “paw”-some in-person and virtual activities designed to celebrate the human-animal bond and help Animal Humane New Mexico reach its fundraising goal of $188,000 for homeless pets.

