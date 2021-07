Rockin’ fresh New Mexico fusion. Dr. Field Goods is a farm-to-table restaurant concept designed by Chef Josh Gerwin in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Their new Albuquerque location is located at the Saw Mill Market, which also houses their butcher shop. Chef Josh Gerwin stops by to talk about the restaurant, as well as providing some tips on how to prepare one mouth-watering pork chop.

