Easy Marinated Mozarella Melon Skewers with Smith’s Food and Drug

There is nothing easier, prettier, and tastier than Marinated Mozarella Melon Skewers. Only four ingredients and very easy to make. Here is Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson, showing us how to make these very simple and refreshing summer appetizer skewers.

Ingredients

For the Vinaigrette: For the Mozzarella and Melon:

¼ c. extra virgin olive oil 1/3c. basil pesto

3 tbsp. balsamic or champagne vinegar 2 c. fresh mozzarella balls

1 tbsp. lemon juice 4c. mixed melon balls

2 tbsp. honey 1-2c. fresh basil leaves

2 tsp. fig preserves/jam

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

Directions

In a mixing bowl, toss together the pesto and mozzarella balls. Make the vinaigrette by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk or use a stick blender to blend. Taste and season with salt and pepper as desired. Assemble the skewers by alternating the mozzarella, melons, and basil leaves on a skewer. Arrange on a serving platter and drizzle with the vinaigrette. Enjoy!

