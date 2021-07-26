‘Roswell, New Mexico’ stars discuss season three premiere

It’s a big night on New Mexico’s CW as the hit series “Roswell, New Mexico” returns for its third season tonight, July 26. New Mexico Living got the 411 on what fans can expect for this season directly from the show’s stars.

Celebrate the season premiere of “Roswell, New Mexico” tonight at Lindy’s Diner. Free glow-in-the-dark shirts and other cool swag will be available to the first 50 people starting at 6:30 PM. There will also be a special menu available for fans.

