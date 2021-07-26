The 99th Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial event goes virtual

The 99th Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial is a celebration of Native American and Indigenous Culture. The first Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial was held on September 28, 1922, and is one of the City of Gallup’s, and the state of New Mexico’s, oldest events. Executive Director Melissa Sanchez talks about this historic event and how the public can take part.

The 2021 Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial is on August 15 – 22. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating public safety guidelines, this year’s events will be both live and virtually online. Go to gallupintertribalceremonial.com for more information and for a full list of events.

Like this: Like Loading...