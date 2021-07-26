When shopping for a new car, beware of illegal curbside auto sales

Are you in the market for a new car? If that’s you, there are some things you need to be aware of before starting the process. Mark Powell from the New Mexico Independent Automobile Dealers Association and Brian Baca from the Better Business Bureau talk about illegal curbside auto sales and what to look out for.

On Thursday, July 29 at 10:30 AM, join them for “Curbing Illegal Car Sales: A Panel Discussion on Curbstoning” featuring New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas on this important topic and the impact it has on car buyers, and local businesses and communities. Register now by heading to their website.

